Shah e Hamadan: Spiritual leadership

Much has already been written and said on the life and teachings of Ameer-e-Kabeer Mir Syed Ali Hamadani. We all knew that he was a great saint, scholar, and a religious leader of the 14th century AD.

He was also a great intellectual philosopher, writer and traveler. He enlightened the masses about the universal brotherhood, equality, and brought them to the path of genuine spiritualism.

Hamadani had no army to conquer Kashmir, and to establish his rule here. He arrived here with his men, not in uniform, but in spiritual dress to win the hearts of deprived Kashmeris and show them the path of genuine Sufism.