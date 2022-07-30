SHAHMAAL: Exploring the Classical Ornaments

The month of Zilhaj has almost concluded, as we all know it is one of the holy months of Muslim calendar and it is in this month Muslims perform Hajj and offer sacrifice.

But do you know, for Kashmiris this month has also got certain more social and cultural significance. It has locally become the month of marriage ceremonies.

Most of marriages are either arranged or preferred to be held in this month. And markets dealing with marriage items, particularly the jewellery markets, experience more hustle and bustle in this month.

Since it is the marriage festivity season and big show for jewelry display, let us in today’s write up explore the tradition of Kashmiri ornaments. In fact Kashmiri women had a great love and passion for wearing exquisite ornaments. It is not true only about today’s women but in the olden times men and women both had got this passion.

Fortunately today’s men don’t like to wear any type of ornaments, but women have not changed. Women would not live without ornaments and for a bride jewelry is known his Zaiver - which has nowadays got social as well as cultural concurrence. Kashmiri women would prefer to wear variety of the locally made jewelry artifacts.