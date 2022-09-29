Shaking up India’s Grand Old Party

The late senior Congress leader and General Secretary Vitthalrao N Gadgil once sought to explain how much the Congress was embedded into the fabric of the nation by a single statement: Go to any village in India, he said, and you will find three permanent fixtures – the postman, the policeman and the Congress party.

That was of course a long, long time ago. But as long as some kind of connection with the grassroots was alive, the party had a system to read, connect and build its base and ground its agenda in the people.

That connection was eroded over time, and led to a further and accelerated decline as a bureaucrat, much acclaimed at one time, was handed the controls by the Congress and ruled for two terms that finally ended with the BJP becoming the dominant party of the nation.

Under Dr. Manmohan Singh, a career bureaucrat, there could be no connection with the last mile. His game was to manage up. The economic crisis meant that the reforms he launched under his predecessor P V Narasimha Rao had to be placed on an even keel.

In the process, the language and the emphasis of the government, and of the Congress party willy-nilly, changed from talking about the people at the grass roots to the language of liberalisation and privatisation and globalisation – all of which had nothing to do with the vast mass of India.

Dr. Singh often visited Mumbai but never could hold a mass rally to meet with everyday party workers. More common was a lunch meeting at the Cricket Club of India, arranged by the then Mumbai party chief and businessman Murli Deora.