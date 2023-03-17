Shameem Shah, CEO, LeLafe, an IT services and software firm, responding to the question by GK Opinion Desk

GK: You are one of the pathbreaker techno-preneurs of our valley. If we ask you to sum up your experience of last decade, in term of challenges you faced, and opportunities you explored; how would you capture the whole thing?

Shameem Shah: Thank you for the title; the past ten years have been both difficult and rewarding. One of the biggest difficulties I faced was keeping up with constantly changing technology trends, which required me to always learn and innovate to stay ahead of the competition. Another challenge was expanding my business while still maintaining high-quality products and customer satisfaction. However, I also had many exciting opportunities, like reaching new markets through the digital economy and using advanced technology such as AI/ML to create efficient, secure, and scalable products. Additionally, I formed strategic partnerships with complementary services and solutions to create a complete eco-system.

GK: The face of technology changes at a bewildering pace. How well are our students, and their parents mindful of this, and do you think we position ourselves in time or there is a huge gap between the changes taking place and our preparedness to grasp the change?

Shameem Shah: I’m very concerned that students and parents don’t realise how fast technology is changing, and we’re not keeping up. There’s a significant gap between how quickly technology is changing and how well-prepared we are to keep up. However, some schools and businesses are working to address this by offering more tech-focused programs and training opportunities for students to acquire the necessary skills to succeed in a tech-driven economy.

GK: How is your company, LeLafe, positioned to make meaningful interventions in our schools so that the technology component of our education is up to date?

Shameem Shah: Our company is collaborating with multiple universities and educational institutes in the valley to offer internships and training programs. We have around 20-25 interns at any given time, who are being trained by our highly skilled employees. This will equip them with the skills they need to succeed in a technology-driven economy and make informed career decisions that match the evolving technological landscape. Additionally, we conduct seminars and engage with students to educate them about new technologies.