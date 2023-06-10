Shedding light on the shadows

In a world bustling with constant change, it becomes imperative to pause and reflect on issues that often go unnoticed or unspoken. Elder abuse, a topic of immense significance, is often shrouded in silence, overshadowed by other pressing concerns.

However, on the 15th of June 2023, a transformative seminar will take place at the University of Kashmir, jointly organised by the Department of Social Work and the Gauri Kaul Foundation.

This event, commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD-23), aims to illuminate the dark corners of this crucial issue and ignite conversations that can bring about positive change.

Understanding Elder Abuse in the Kashmir Context: The seminar will serve as a guiding light, illuminating the multifaceted nature of elder abuse within the unique cultural context of Kashmir.

Recognizing that awareness is the first step towards prevention, participants will delve into the various forms of abuse faced by the elderly in our society. From physical and emotional maltreatment to financial exploitation and neglect, the seminar will provide a comprehensive understanding of the challenges that confront the elderly population in Kashmir.

Illuminating Pathways to Overcome Elder Abuse: While knowledge holds the power to create change, its dissemination is equally crucial. With this in mind, the seminar will explore innovative strategies and initiatives to disseminate information about elder abuse effectively.

Recognizing the importance of community involvement, attendees will engage in interactive sessions to develop practical solutions, fostering a collective responsibility towards safeguarding the well-being and dignity of our senior citizens.