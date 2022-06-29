Shodas of the yore

Background:

In olden days it is said, once five stupid friends met & wanted to cook & taste head of a sheep (Kalihir in Kashmiri). They contributed money & went to the bazar & bought Kalhir. They decided to burn, roast, cook & eat it in the room of one of them.

When they reached that room, they put the Kalhir on the fire of earthen-stove (daan), and in the meantime they said to each other that they had forgotten to buy oil, butter, & other spices for roasting & cooking Kalhir.

The bazaar was at a distance & the question was who will go back to the bazaar for buying these items. They decided that they will all maintain strict silence (Chup) & the one who breaks his silence will have to go to buy the necessary items.

They kept totally silent, squatting around the Kalhir that was burning on the earthen-fire-stove & none uttered a word. Someone sneezed, another coughed, yet another groaned, another fellow yawned, and it went like that.

Not a single word coming from the mouth of anyone among them. In the meantime, a constable passed by. He was surprised to see these five idiots quite mum starring at the Kalhir burning on fire in a squatting position around it.

He thought that they must be mad or idiots or thieves who have stolen Kalhir as the behaviour was quite wild & weird. He entered the room & asked why were they silent, tongue-tied, & looking like monkeys at each other, just silently watching the burning Kalhir.

Still no reply. He got infuriated on repeated asking. He took them to his Thana. But, they did not reply to the queries of the Thanedar even. Now Thanedar lost patience. He ordered one among them be taken clothes off.

The clothes were removed from the body of the shodah & the Thanedar started flogging him. But still not a word from his mouth or other Shodas.

Other Shodas kept watching the flogging of their co-Shoda without a word from mouth of any one among them. When whipping went deeper in the skin of the victim-shoda, he cried: O, no more beating, Haya Bayiv Kalhir Ha Deiz, Tohi Chiva Tamashe Vechaan”( Brothers Kalhir is burnt now, still you wait for what?).

The shodas replied in one voice: Yes , yes, that is what we were waiting for, you have broken silence, breached the promise, now go & buy oil......... So, the idiom, unless Shodas are beaten to pulp, they don’t talk to each other. [Knowles] Funny fellows, indeed! These anecdotes are teemed with wisdom & knowledge.