Showcasing the Talent

The Science and technology has transformed the human life and are continuously advancing and changing it in many ways. In our part of the world, people at large are not fully aware about the importance and the role of the science and technology in their daily lives.

The students, parents and all those who are yet to have clear understanding of science and technology needs to be made aware about the benefits of the two. In order to propagate the importance and benefits of science and technology there is a need of proper communication.

There are different modes of communication and one of the effective modes is drama. In order to develop the scientific temper and to challenge the rituals and dogmas present in the society, the Drama is emerging an important tool. The tool is being used for the scientific communication and to propagate and promote the Government policies and initiatives at the gross root level.

The Science drama is an event where one can experience the extraordinary fusion of science and drama in delivering scientific knowledge to the community in an accepted and comprehensive manner. Drama has the power to make complex concepts accessible, engaging and captivating audiences of all backgrounds.