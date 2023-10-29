Showcasing the Talent

The Science and technology has transformed the human life and are continuously advancing and changing it in many ways. In our part of the world, people at large are not fully aware about the importance and the role of the science and technology in their daily lives.
The students, parents and all those who are yet to have clear understanding of science and technology needs to be made aware about the benefits of the two. In order to propagate the importance and benefits of science and technology there is a need of proper communication.
There are different modes of communication and one of the effective modes is drama. In order to develop the scientific temper and to challenge the rituals and dogmas present in the society, the Drama is emerging an important tool. The tool is being used for the scientific communication and to propagate and promote the Government policies and initiatives at the gross root level.
The Science drama is an event where one can experience the extraordinary fusion of science and drama in delivering scientific knowledge to the community in an accepted and comprehensive manner. Drama has the power to make complex concepts accessible, engaging and captivating audiences of all backgrounds.
In order to have the same kind of communication of science and technology in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Education in Science and Mathematics of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Srinagar (SCERT) organized a day long divisional level science drama competition. Under the Northern Science Drama Festival 2023-2024, the competition was held on 28th of October 2023 in the auditorium Hall of the SCERT-KD in which all the ten districts of the Kashmir division participated.
The schools that participated in the competitions are Radiant Public School Anantnag, Government Middle school Gulshanabad- Hajin, Bandipora, Government Middle school Batpora-Kaniham Narbal Budgam, Government Boys Middle school Check-Roady- Khan Baramullah, Government Middle school Dardpora Anderwan Ganderbal, Government Higher Secondary School Yaripora Kulgam, Government Higher Secondary School Handwara Kupwara, PM Shri Middle School Kakpora Pulwama, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sedow Shopian and Rehmaniya Educational institute Srinagar. It is pertinent to mention here that these schools have participated at the Cluster level, Zonal level and the District level before presenting their art at the divisional level.
The main theme of the Drama for the year 2023-24 was: Science & Technology for the benefit of mankind and the sub themes were: 1. Millets - The Super food 2. Food Security 3. Modern Technology in Daily Life 4. Current Advances in Health Care 5. Superstitions in Society.
The divisional level competition was inaugurated by the In-charge Joint Director Professor Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Dar. The estate officer and the Head Academic Unit II & III Mr. Mohammad Sultan khans, the central move office and the faculty of the all the wings of the division office, along with the district nodal officers attended the event. The three member jury for the said competition included Dr. Sajad Ahmad Mir, Dr. Saima Qadir and Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Dar, senior academic officers of the SCERT-KD. Javaid Ahmad Dar senior academic officer ESM moderated the event.
Strictly adhering to the main theme and the sub-themes, all the dramas in one way or the other way highlighted the importance of the science and technology for the benefit of the main kind.
The script writers in their dramas have been conscious in depicting the sub-themes like need of balanced diet for the children, superstitions in the society, the importance of the clean environment, advancement in health care and the importance of food security.
More than this there was a proper propagation of the policies through which the government is pushing hard to use Science and Technology for making lives of people better. Several programmes and schemes like Golden Health Card, Swachh Bharat, Digital India, Digital Economy, Genetically Modified Food, Genome based Medical Therapy etc too got due mention and appreciation in the dramas.
In a tough competition the Government Middle School Kakapora district Pulwama (PM Shree School) got the first position at the divisional level Competition. The other district too performed well and some individual performances from different districts were exceptional. The divisional level drama competition has proved that there is tremendous talent in our students and the teachers which only needs proper nourishment.