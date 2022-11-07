Silence is not always golden

The proverbial saying “silence is golden” suggests that saying nothing is laudable. In fact, many a great have praised silence and its virtues. But silence is only golden until it’s not.

While creating silence can be a good thing, there are times when it can be harmful. Sometimes we choose to be silent out of fear or anger. Fear and anger can be powerful motivators with devastating effects. Sometimes we need to say something and we don’t.

That time I could have spoken up in defence of justice or life for those who need an advocate? I silenced a voice in my head that was longing to speak up because I was afraid of what people would think of me. That could have been a moment the Holy Spirit wanted to use me to reach someone’s heart.

When truth is replaced by silence, the silence is a lie. Sometimes we need to deal with something and we don’t. That hurtful memory from our past that we never addressed? I silenced my pain by ignoring it and hoping it would go away. My instinct to bury or sweep it under a rug only delays and magnifies the inevitable pain. As Fr. Richard Rohr says: “If we do not transform our pain, we will most assuredly transmit it.”

Sometimes we need to hear something from God and we don’t listen. Those times in our day when we turn to our phone or a glass of wine to escape from the stress of the day? We silence the call from God to place all our worries on him because He cares fo us by being lazy and zoning out. Those are missed opportunities to turn to God and allow His voice to penetrate our heart and mind with truth.

It’s also important to remember that we are not big enough to hinder God’s plans. He writes straight with crooked lines all the time. So, if you’re like us and catch us silencing something that we shouldn’t, it’s never too late to open up and let God back in. To begin, we have to start by listening to the right voices. Do you recognize the God’s voice in your life? His is the one that speaks hope, life, and direction into our lives.

For all its virtues and even benefits and occasional misses, silence is not always golden, at least not for the elderly and the aging. Doctors say that retirees (senior citizens) should talk more because there is currently no way to prevent memory loss.

The only way is to talk more. According to them there are at least three benefits to talking more to senior citizens. First: Speaking activates the brain and keeps the brain active, because language and thought communicate with each other, especially when speaking quickly, which naturally results in faster thinking reflection and also enhances memory. Senior citizens who do not speak, are more likely to lose memory.

Second: Speaking relieves a lot of stress, avoids mental illness and reduces stress. We often say nothing, but we bury it in our hearts and suffocate ourselves. It’s true! So! It would be nice to give seniors a chance to talk more.

Third: Speaking can exercise the active facial muscles and at the same time, exercise the throat & also increase the capacity of the lungs, at the same time, it reduces the risk of eyes and ears deterioration and reduces latent risks such as dizziness & deafness. In short, for retirees, that is, senior citizens the only way to prevent Alzheimer’s is to talk as much as possible and communicate actively with people.

There is no other treatment for it. So, let’s talk more and encourage other seniors to talk more with relatives and friends. This could be helpful and healthy; due to the potential impact on the life of elderly citizens.

It is, however, not always easy to talk to the elderly people inasmuch as it could seem intimidating, even if you’re normally a chatty person. However, with a little patience, practice and preparation, one can talk to older people about almost anything.

The key to having a good conversation with an older person – or anyone else – is to keep in mind that they’re just a person like you. You can have a great conversation with an elderly person by finding interesting things to talk about, using effective communication techniques, and being sensitive to any communication issues they may have. Here ate some tips that normally work.