Silence: It’s Golden

Literally, it means silent cow eats tether. Its broader meaning is that a woman who is mute can be very quarrelsome, saucy, peevish. Her silence can be deceptive. She can be disobedient and will not accept restraints on her activities and movement.

She will break them & start quarreling with you on pretexts. There is a saying in English which is again gender-biased. A woman’s tongue was cut, yet it was speaking.

Probably, it owes its origin to Greek mythology of Philomela who was “assaulted” in wild by her sister’s husband, Tereus, who cut her tongue as she was not silent on the crime.

She avenged her honour by making Tereus deceitfully eat the meat of his own son’s body. Cannibalism! To escape from the retaliation of Tereus, mythical gods accepted her prayer & converted her into a nightingale.

And, under mythical & poetic lore of literary cultures of the world, nightingale is used as a vibrant imagery with sweetest chirping voice of joy. The bird’s song has been also addressed to give a vent to the feelings of foreboding and sorrow.

In spite of that the virtues of silence are a great boon, the vices of silence are no less bane. It is subjective. At proper times & occasions, keeping silence where one should speak out to help stop an injustice & like situations to happen can’t be termed as virtue as speaking out at that time might save the humanity at large.

There can be numerous occasions & situations where one must speak out, while observing all civility. Again, speaking or not speaking at all for the heck of both, virtue & vice, wouldn’t augur well for the overall good of society. There are situations that demand opening up. One must speak up in certain situations.

If one remains silent under certain situations that demand speaking, silence becomes criminal. The criminal silence can be individualistic or collective. A group of people or authorities or organs of the State even can be guilty of criminal silence under given situations.

There are Kashmiri words & phrases like “Gosh” & “Gosh Duyin” which have a bearing on “Tsho’pih” but convey different meaning. They mean to ignore by keeping silent. It refers to a situation where person clearly does see & hear what is going on before him but he says nothing & acts as if he knew nothing about it. It is heedlessness & carelessness & acting without consideration of consequences.