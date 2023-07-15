SILENT SUFFERING | Exploring the Reality of Elder Abuse Behind Closed Doors

Yesterday, I received a message from my patient living in Banglore under the Telehealth and Home-Based Care protocol. It serves as a chilling reminder of the prevalent issue of elder abuse, which often remains hidden behind closed doors. It is imperative that we shed light on this form of mistreatment that affects the well-being and dignity of our senior citizens.
Message: Dear Dr. Zubair, Need your advice on this when you have the time:
>My chachi has gone to live with her daughter in USA. Her son and daughter-in-law behaved terribly badly with her.
>At the moment, he is not giving her due share from the earnings. She feels very guilty that her daughter is spending all the money on her.
>She has joint pain which makes it painful to walk. We suspect the local chemist in India was giving steroids ground into powder.
>Perhaps due to the long-term use of steroids, the painkillers aren’t working.
>She has depression: says that there are times/episodes when her eyes get clouded and also her ears go deaf.
>She had taken Etizolam. It made her very sleepy but disturbingly weepy. She cries a lot after taking it. So it was stopped.
>Tests show her heart is fine.
This heartfelt message from a vulnerable patient sheds light on the disturbing reality of elder abuse. It is evident that my patient’s chachi (aunt) is facing a range of challenges that not only affect her physical health but also her emotional well-being.
The mistreatment she endured from her son and daughter-in-law is an alarming example of elder abuse. It is crucial to recognize that mistreating elderly family members is a grave violation of their rights and a form of abuse that demands our attention and action.
The financial exploitation that she experiences adds to her distress. It is disheartening to witness a senior citizen’s guilt for being a burden on their loved ones, as they should be treated with utmost respect and care during their golden years.
The suspicion of improper medical treatment, such as the suspected use of steroids, raises concerns about her health and safety. The potential consequences of long-term steroid use can further exacerbate her pain and limit her mobility, which is an additional cause for alarm.
Her battle with depression, evidenced by the clouded vision and hearing loss episodes, emphasises the psychological toll she is enduring. It is essential to address her mental health needs, provide appropriate support, and ensure she has access to professional help.
The use of medications like Etizolam, which resulted in excessive sleepiness and increased emotional vulnerability, highlights the importance of closely monitoring drug regimens for senior citizens. Appropriate medication management is crucial to prevent adverse effects and provide optimal care.
Furthermore, I want to highlight that I have personally reviewed the investigations and medical history of this patient, and they were within acceptable parameters.
This implies that the symptoms of depression, chronic pain, high blood pressure, and insomnia reported by the patient are primarily manifestations of neglect and psychological abuse.
It is important to recognize that elder abuse takes various forms, including physical, emotional, financial, and psychological abuse. Neglect, in particular, can have severe consequences on the overall well-being of senior citizens. In this case, the lack of proper care, emotional support, and financial resources has directly contributed to the deterioration of the patient’s physical and mental health.
By shedding light on these findings, we can emphasise the urgent need for intervention and support for victims of elder abuse. Moral education is imperative to address cases of neglect and abuse among senior citizens.
It is our collective responsibility as adult children to provide a safe and nurturing environment that upholds the dignity and well-being of our parents. Together, let us take a stand against elder abuse and work towards creating a society where the rights and welfare of senior citizens are protected and respected.
This heart-wrenching message serves as a stark reminder that the case presented here is just one of many instances of elder abuse that occur daily, not only in Banglore but across the globe. Unfortunately, such cases often remain underreported and hidden from public scrutiny due to various factors.
One crucial factor contributing to underreporting is the emotional bond between parents and their adult children. Elderly parents often hesitate to come forward and complain against their own sons or daughters.
Their parental sentiment and unconditional love, which should be cherished and reciprocated, become the very barriers preventing them from highlighting their plight. They may fear damaging family relationships or worry about the repercussions of speaking out against their own flesh and blood.
In addition, adult children may misinterpret their parents’ silence as a sign of weakness rather than an act of selfless love. This misunderstanding perpetuates a cycle of abuse, as the vulnerability of elderly parents is taken advantage of, and their suffering remains hidden behind closed doors.
It is essential for society to recognize and address this deeply rooted issue. By creating an environment that encourages open dialogue, support, and protection for the elderly, we can break the silence surrounding elder abuse.
The distressing case described here is just one glimpse into the larger issue of elder abuse that persists worldwide. Underreporting remains a significant challenge as the love and emotional attachment between parents and their adult children often prevent victims from speaking out.
Let this message serve as a call to action for individuals, communities, and policymakers to create a society that values and safeguards the well-being and dignity of senior citizens. Only by working together can we break the cycle of abuse and create an environment where elderly individuals can thrive, free from the shadows of mistreatment.
