SILENT SUFFERING | Exploring the Reality of Elder Abuse Behind Closed Doors

Yesterday, I received a message from my patient living in Banglore under the Telehealth and Home-Based Care protocol. It serves as a chilling reminder of the prevalent issue of elder abuse, which often remains hidden behind closed doors. It is imperative that we shed light on this form of mistreatment that affects the well-being and dignity of our senior citizens.

Message: Dear Dr. Zubair, Need your advice on this when you have the time:

>My chachi has gone to live with her daughter in USA. Her son and daughter-in-law behaved terribly badly with her.

>At the moment, he is not giving her due share from the earnings. She feels very guilty that her daughter is spending all the money on her.

>She has joint pain which makes it painful to walk. We suspect the local chemist in India was giving steroids ground into powder.

>Perhaps due to the long-term use of steroids, the painkillers aren’t working.

>She has depression: says that there are times/episodes when her eyes get clouded and also her ears go deaf.

>She had taken Etizolam. It made her very sleepy but disturbingly weepy. She cries a lot after taking it. So it was stopped.

>Tests show her heart is fine.

This heartfelt message from a vulnerable patient sheds light on the disturbing reality of elder abuse. It is evident that my patient’s chachi (aunt) is facing a range of challenges that not only affect her physical health but also her emotional well-being.