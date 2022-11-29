Skin and hair care regimen during winters

Now that the winters are here, we all face skin and hair challenges. The climate in winters is cold and dry. The moisture content in the air is very low, the atmosphere tends to absorb moisture from everywhere, even our skin. So, the winter care for skin and hair should be different from our summer care regimen.
Usually, during winter months we face dull, dry, dehydrated and irritated skin. Carefully curated skin and hair care regimens are especially important to be followed from late 20s to early 40s to have a long-term benefit. Here are some important hair and skin care regimens to be followed during winter months to avoid long term consequences.
Face care
1.Cleansing: It should be done using mild face wash using lukewarm water. For oily skin, it is suggested to use salicylic acid-based face wash, for dry skin, use hyaluronic or glycerin-based face wash.
2.Serums: After cleansing, it is important to use serums on the face while skin is still hydrated and supple. Vitamin C serum for glowing skin, glycolic acid-based serum for dullness, niacinamide serum for sensitive skin, retinol-based serum for anti-aging, salicylic acid-based serums for acne prone skin.
3.Moisturizing: It is an important step, which should not be skipped by anyone either, a person with dry, normal or oily skin. For people with dry skin, paraffin based or glycerin-based moisturizers should be used, people with normal skin should use ceramide-based moisturizers, and for people with oily skin, gel-based oil free moisturizers are recommended.
4.Sunscreen: During winter months, although the intensity of sun is less, exposure is more. So, using sunscreen becomes mandatory. For oily skin, gel-based sunscreen and for dry to normal skin cream-based sunscreens are recommended. The SPF should be between 30 to 50, and should be broad spectrum.
5.Makeup should be minimalistic during winter months. For a night care routine, it is mandatory to double cleanse using micellar water to wipe off dirt or products then wash face with face wash according to skin type as discussed.
6.Under eye cream should be used for under eye dark circles, hollowness, wrinkles, puffiness, etc. Vitamin C, Vitamin K, hyaluronic acid and caffeine based under eye serums and creams are available in the market.
7.Lip balms should be used to keep lips moist, soft, and to prevent dryness, since lips are very sensitive.
Body care
Bathing should be done with lukewarm water, using mild soaps and body wash. Vigorous scrubbing should be avoided. Moisturizing should be done within minutes of bathing, while the skin is still hydrated and supple, to lock in moisture in the skin.
For hand care, paraffin-based moisturizers should be used 6 to 7 times a day. For foot care, foot cream should be used every night. These days, hand and foot sheet masks are available, which leave our hands and feet soft, hydrated and supple.
Hair care
Not much is talked about hair care during winters but it is equally important like skin care, if not more. A number of hair issues arise in winters like dandruff, split ends, hair fall, dry and frizzy hair. Some important tips to follow for hair care during winter months are:
1.Use Luke warm water to wash hair with bland or mild shampoo which should be sulphate and paraben free. Do not use harsh shampoos.
2.Do not shampoo every day. Shampoo twice a week to keep oil or sebum under control and to clean off dirt. Shampooing everyday will cause frizzy and dry hair.
3.Use conditioners after every wash to keep hair hydrated and non-entangled. After every wash use peptide-based hair serums on root tips.
4.Air dry your hair at room temperature. Dry your hair properly before tying it or covering it. Avoid hair styling, blow drying or ironing during winters as they tend to dry your hair because of excessive heat used.
5.Use hair masks or hair oiling or spa treatments once every month at least to retain moisture in your hair.
The diet plays an important role in the overall health of your skin and hair. Take a lot of fruits and green leafy vegetables in your diet. Take a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated and metabolism working.
Balanced diet containing proteins and good fats are important as well. It is often recommended to take oral supplements like vitamins, minerals, glutathione, biotin, collagen omega 3, cord liver oil, astaxanthin etc for healthy skin and hair.
There are certain procedures done at derma clinics that incorporate hydrating serums in our face, hair and body like hydra facial for hydration, medicated facials to address a particular skin concern like melasma, active acne, dry skin.
For the glowing and healthy skin and in general, we can do glutathione and multivitamin therapy at clinics. This therapy is especially beneficial during winter months, due to lack of vitamin D and other important vitamins during this period.
Dr Mehreen Riyaz Kokiloo, Cosmetic Dentist and Medical Cosmetologist C\o Sparkle Healthcare, Bund side kursooRajbagh
