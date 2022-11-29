Skin and hair care regimen during winters

Now that the winters are here, we all face skin and hair challenges. The climate in winters is cold and dry. The moisture content in the air is very low, the atmosphere tends to absorb moisture from everywhere, even our skin. So, the winter care for skin and hair should be different from our summer care regimen.

Usually, during winter months we face dull, dry, dehydrated and irritated skin. Carefully curated skin and hair care regimens are especially important to be followed from late 20s to early 40s to have a long-term benefit. Here are some important hair and skin care regimens to be followed during winter months to avoid long term consequences.

Face care

1.Cleansing: It should be done using mild face wash using lukewarm water. For oily skin, it is suggested to use salicylic acid-based face wash, for dry skin, use hyaluronic or glycerin-based face wash.

2.Serums: After cleansing, it is important to use serums on the face while skin is still hydrated and supple. Vitamin C serum for glowing skin, glycolic acid-based serum for dullness, niacinamide serum for sensitive skin, retinol-based serum for anti-aging, salicylic acid-based serums for acne prone skin.

3.Moisturizing: It is an important step, which should not be skipped by anyone either, a person with dry, normal or oily skin. For people with dry skin, paraffin based or glycerin-based moisturizers should be used, people with normal skin should use ceramide-based moisturizers, and for people with oily skin, gel-based oil free moisturizers are recommended.

4.Sunscreen: During winter months, although the intensity of sun is less, exposure is more. So, using sunscreen becomes mandatory. For oily skin, gel-based sunscreen and for dry to normal skin cream-based sunscreens are recommended. The SPF should be between 30 to 50, and should be broad spectrum.

5.Makeup should be minimalistic during winter months. For a night care routine, it is mandatory to double cleanse using micellar water to wipe off dirt or products then wash face with face wash according to skin type as discussed.

6.Under eye cream should be used for under eye dark circles, hollowness, wrinkles, puffiness, etc. Vitamin C, Vitamin K, hyaluronic acid and caffeine based under eye serums and creams are available in the market.

7.Lip balms should be used to keep lips moist, soft, and to prevent dryness, since lips are very sensitive.