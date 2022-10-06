SKUAST-Kashmir steers the nation in implementation of NEP-2020

BY NAZIR AHMED GANAI

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a comprehensive framework that seeks to bring sweeping changes to the Indian education system. The policy drafted in line with India’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal-4 of the 2030 Agenda, which seeks to ‘ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all’.

It highlights the importance of continuous learning, upskilling and reskilling for competence and relevance for the emerging job markets. It seeks to build upon 4Cs viz., critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration among faculty members and students.

SKUAST-K, a reform-ready institution of higher learning, has always been at the forefront of implementing reforms initiated at the national level, which helped it stay relevant as an institution with promise and potential.

Much before the draft of NEP-2020 was unveiled for public opinion, the reform window provided to SKUAST-K by the ICAR-World Bank-funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) helped the university to formulate the vision for higher education that is future-oriented, innovative, transformative, inclusive and sustainable.

The Institutional Development Plan under NAHEP was based on the futuristic education model that sought to bring the same structural, functional and governance changes as are envisaged in NEP-2020. Riding on its institutional commitment towards a reformed higher education, SKUAST-K embarked upon an ambitious set of changes in structure, operation and governance around three main pillars of institutional excellence viz., faculty, student and ecosystem.

In fact, much of SKUAST-K’s institutional progress in the last two years has been a result of innovative and futuristic approaches in teaching, research and outreach, with a strong reflection that shaped the university’s education system to be multidisciplinary, choice-based and skill directed aimed at developing global citizens as has been envisaged in the NEP-2020.

When NEP-2020 was unveiled SKUAST-K found itself in a comfortable stage of operation with many reforms already having taken off in the university showing tangible impacts in terms of improved student performance in scholastic endeavours.

SKUAST-K has been able to submit operational frameworks for implementing NEP to the J&K government. The working model developed for the purpose stands submitted to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi and deliberated upon in the 6th Dean’s Committee meeting held at Srinagar.

The SKUAST-K model has been received well and shall form the basis of the Revised Curriculum for Agriculture and Allied Disciplines.