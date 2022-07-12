Sleep Deprivation- A Health Hazard

Sleep loss or inadequate sleep is a common problem in modern urban society, not often discussed.

The recommended normal sleep should be for 8 hours. Less and even more is not good for health.

Besides irritability, swings in mood, lack of concentration and a reduced sex drive it leads to many serious health hazards.

Several scientific studies from different ethnicities as varied as Japanese, Caucasians and Asians have found it to be related to high blood pressure (Hypertension), heart diseases linked to blockages of arteries and diabetes .

It has also been estimated that the risk of death from heart disease, cancer, stroke and all the causes combined death rates were lowest in persons sleeping for 7 to 8 hours per night.

Men and women both sleeping for 6 hours or less or 9 hours or more had 1.7- and 1.6-times higher death rates respectively as compared to those sleeping for 7 to 8 hours per night.