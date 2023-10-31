SMHS Hospital: A Haven of Healing and Hope

During my conversation with Dr. Farkhand Mohi Ud Din regarding the nature of the surgery, this humble doctor conveyed that this soft tissue tumor was involving whole of dorsal surface of right wrist invading into extensor tendons,surrounding nerves,vessels and extensor retinaculum making it a challenge to take out whole tumor in toto. Special care was taken to take whole tumor out in toto while also keeping in consideration that patient regains full functionality of hand post surgery. Whole procedure was done in regional block making patient comfortable during surgery and resumption of orals and ambulation was done soon after the surgery was over.

My heartfelt gratitude goes out to the entire medical team at SMHS Hospital, including the dedicated ground staff, nurses, and other doctors in Ward 16, for their unwavering dedication and exceptional care in treating my father.

Over the past 15 days, I made multiple visits to the hospital for various necessary tests prior to the surgery. This gave me the opportunity to familiarize myself with the hospital layout and the specific tests required, which can vary from patient to patient.

Yet, the sheer size of the hospital and the high volume of patients it serves pose challenges for individuals from across Kashmir seeking medical attention. This substantial patient load places immense pressure on the hospital staff, resulting in increased efforts and stress compared to smaller medical facilities.

"Experiencing the advantages of accessing high-quality healthcare through PMGAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) highlights the significant impact of government initiatives. Nevertheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that there is room for improvement in ensuring healthcare services are available round the clock, considering that health issues can arise at any time. Currently, these services are limited to operating from 10 am to 4 pm."

During my time at the hospital, I also identified areas that could be enhanced for the benefit of both patients and staff.

Firstly, when doctors prescribe tests, it can be challenging for patients to locate the appropriate testing facility within the hospital premises. This process can be streamlined by assigning staff members to assist patients in finding the correct department and test facility.