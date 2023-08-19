SMILE BRIGHT | Common Dental Challenges for Seniors

We will commence this article with a real-life example. There was a vibrant senior citizen who had only a few teeth left in his mouth. Despite these teeth being in good condition with no issues, his son insisted he get a complete set of artificial dentures. Against his own wishes, he was taken to some dental quack in a village. In just two sessions, all his remaining teeth were removed. The process was excruciatingly painful for the elderly man, leaving his gums deeply sore. The pain kept him awake at night, and the poorly crafted dentures caused discomfort. Over subsequent visits, the son hesitated to accompany his father and neglected taking him to a qualified dentist.

To manage the pain, the local compounder recommended painkillers that unfortunately harmed his kidneys. This took a toll on his personality. He became withdrawn and unwilling to engage in conversations. His interactions with his children, even on the phone, became rare. Sadly, due to severe depression, he passed away one morning from a cardiac arrest. This case study highlights the importance of seeking professional dental care. Oral health is a crucial aspect of overall health that spans our entire lives. Poor oral health and untreated dental problems significantly impact the elderly’s quality of life. Senior citizens are more susceptible to dental issues due to factors such as age-related changes, medications affecting oral health, reduced saliva production, gum recession, and the cumulative effects of years of dental wear and tear.

With advancing age, senior citizens become particularly prone to specific dental concerns. Recognising and taking prompt action against these common issues is crucial for maintaining their oral health. This comprehensive guide to dental care explores the various problems that commonly affect senior citizens, including tooth decay, gum disease, dry mouth, tooth loss, and oral cancer. By understanding these challenges and adopting preventive measures, we can ensure that senior citizens continue to flaunt healthy and confident smiles during their golden years.