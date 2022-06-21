Snoring Pandemic: the Silent Serial Killer - I

BY DR MIR ELIAS

One of the most consistent observations by health care providers across the world during the preceding 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic was that obese people who snore at night were at a much higher risk of morbidity and mortality due to COVID-19.

They were vulnerable just like elderly patients, those with underlying malignancies, cardiac disease, lung disease, kidney disease and those with uncontrolled diabetes mellitus.

Most of these people were unaware of the problem or never took it seriously enough to undergo evaluation even after being told about it in the past. It was like another hidden pandemic of an untreated chronic disease already rampant in the society beneath the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.