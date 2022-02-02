Snow: Sheen e Pipin te Lol e Pipin

Now winter is approaching, none from the Maliyon has come to see me since days gone, O, snow come soon, my brother, siblings, will also visit me then here at my in-laws-home [ Variv in Kashmiri, Sausural in Hindustani].

O, snow come soon, might have been the deep cherished desire and bosom-Dua of the bride always on her lips in early phase of her marital life. Then, as she grew into a mother, she might have been singing it in lullabying her children to sleep with same two lines every night.

Or, the sweet couplet was sung by her while doing little domestic chores at Sausural when people lived hard but simple lives. And, then, the children hearing and learning it from her, their affectionate mother, from early childhood days continuing with it, of course, with a change in genre as mother’s brother gets now one more affectionate name, sweet and melodious Mama Ji, maternal uncle, bringing consequent change in rhythmic tone of the couplet.

So the saying, Sheen e Peto Peto, Mama Yito, Yito: O, snow come, fall, soon, O, Mama visit us soon. It has had been the singing chorus of Kashmiri children since centuries in Kashmirian life during snow-winters.