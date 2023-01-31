Snow shovelling: Risks and mistakes to avoid

During winter season, especially when there is a heavy snowfall, people in Kashmir are often seen clearing the snow from the paths, roofs of their houses.

Snow shovelling may be an easy task for the people but it can be dangerous and can put a lot of strain on the body.

Snow shovelling can result in serious health issues like cardiac arrest, brain haemorrhage, even death in some cases.

According to the doctors, snow shovelling is a high intensity work. It puts lots of stress on the heart.

Valley based Cardiologist said that snow shovelling should be avoided by patients who have coronary artery disease (blockage), Cardiomyopathy, pulmonary artery hypertension, Aortic stenosis. He said in these cases, snow shovelling can cause sudden death in such patients.