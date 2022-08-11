Social gatherings: An opportunity lost

In the article published in GK on 7th August, titled “Absurdly Wasteful”, the writer portrayed the picture of what our social gatherings have turned into. The author has put it well, and more than that given a perspective.

Now I wanted to elaborate and present another perspective of what meaningful social gatherings can bring to our society. In the recent times of Covid we all realised the importance of socialising.

By socialising I am referring to face to face conversations and gatherings and not the digital conversations. The pain was not being sick, but not being able to meet one another.

Healing becomes easy when you are with your own. Its natural and psychological phenomena that a human is born to socialise and talk to one another and share joy and sorrow.