Societal impact and relevance of research

Research is so intricately interwoven with practice in some disciplines like law, medicine and engineering that any distinction between research quality and societal relevance would be deceptive and would be at loggerheads with accepted views on the quality of research in that field in light of the fact that research in such fields is almost always practice-based and demand-driven.

Similarly, research in other areas of applied sciences like computer sciences, information technology, bio-informatics, electronics etc., is deeply rooted in professional practice and strongly associated with an application context and therefore inevitably bearing a strong societal impact.

In such domains of knowledge, research questions are almost always drawn from practice and consequently the results will have to be directly applicable. However, in case of fundamental research where research is mostly carried out to unravel theories, principles, mechanisms and methods involved in basic sciences, social impact may not be visible soon enough.

It may sometimes become apparent after a gap of several years or even several decades when the pieces of a puzzle are joined together by a multitude of research projects in different parts of the world. Therefore, we need to assess the quality or impact of a research ‘in context’.

Since the context differs drastically from one area of research, discipline or organisation to another, indicators of societal impact and relevance may also differ.