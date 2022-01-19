Soi: A Proverbial Sting

(3) “Yemis Ni Khoi, Na Roi, Tamis bass Soi”. Literally, it means one who is ill-tempered, a faceless demon, deserves to be only thrashed with Soi.

(4) “Anim Soi, Wavim Soi, Lajim Soi Panass”. It literally means, I brought nettle, I planted it & it stung me only because this is the chief quality of Soi. It is intrinsically harmful & stinging. Its grows into harmful & stinging plant everywhere its seeds are sown. If Soi is wedded to a new, different culture, it will still grow into stinging nettle there as well, will harm every good seed & plant around in the new culture it is wedded to. There is folklore behind this proverb. It is said that in olden days there was a Hindu mendicant/ Sadhu in Kashmir. Kashmir had great number of mendicants in the past. This is a fact. Anyway, Sadhu wanted to attract attention of people & earn money cheaply & easily. He devised a plan.

He brought a small Soi sapling, & fixed it in handful of mud in his palm for several days. The story says that it grew into a plant which attracted the attention of the people who threw alms before the Sadhu. He had a pupil who became jealous when he saw people offering coins to the Sadhu. So, in a fit of jealousy, he struck the Sadhu’s hand & the Soi & mud fell on the ground. It is said that Sadhu then said this Proverb. It is also possible that the Soi had stung the Sadhu personally after some time, so the proverb. The latter explanation seems to be more appropriate.

Now reverting to pupil story, Sadhu had brought up, nurtured & taught the pupil from childhood like his son. Here the proverb has apart from literally meaning, a very good moral lesson. It is often used when a person is harmed by one’s own decisions & actions of helping/ befriending/ associating someone honestly which proves ultimately very harmful for that person.

It also means to be stung by a nettle, to get worried, by becoming engaged in fruitless actions. This proverb has relevance till date in number of situational cases & the local populace uses it to describe many ugly consequences of bad decisions & actions either of one’s own or of others.