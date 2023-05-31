Some Pearls of Wisdom

Mother tongue is our identity and the proverbs in mother tongue offer timeless insight into the human nature. In today's write up we will be learning about some Kashmiri pearls of wisdom.

v Akh Niov yaman ti byakh braman : One was taken by death and other by delusion.

v Aethan varyan pechh koel ti shethan varyan pok sreh: (River flowed for eight years but dampness lasted for 60 years). It means good or bad deeds leave traces. They are not forgotten easily. Deeds outlive.

v Goet nai aasi, Gash kith basi: Light cannot be realised without darkness; same way value of happiness cannot be realised without knowing sorrows.