Song for the deaf

It is of no use to give mirror to a blind man. Broadly speaking, giving advices, suggestions and guidance to a foolish fellow will fall on his/her deaf ears. Anis Raat Te Doh Huvi which literally implies day and night are alike for a blind person. Good and bad are same to a stupid fellow.

Sinner is also blind as sin blackens and darkens the light of conscience to see and realise dark-deeds. Alim Be-Amal Gov, Ani- Sindhis Athas Manz Mashal Ya Zchong. It means if knowledge is not used for benefit of self and others, it is like a blind man holding a lamp in his hands. Onh Kiya Zani Zag Te Prun . A blind person cannot differentiate between red-rice [Zag Tomul in Kashmir] and white-rice [Bareh Tomul in Kashmiri].

He does not understand difference in colours. For a fool, good and bad are the same. Onh Dand Ravi Navi, Sasan Dandan Vath. One blind ox will lead thousand oxen astray. One stupid man’s action will cause problem to so many people. Oni Sinz Kulaii Khudayas Hawaleh.

Blind man’s wife in God’s protection. It means someone who does not take care of his own things, property, due to sheer negligence and carelessness, only God can protect them. Its exact Urdu equivalent is that Allah Andhay Ki Biwi Ka Rakhwala that is God is the guardian of a blind man’s wife. Andhay Ki Biwi Kis Kay Liye Karay Singhaar , that is, blind man’s wife does not need make-up.