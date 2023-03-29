Son’th: [Part II] How Kashmiri language encapsulates spring

Gon’gul:

Once upon a time in Kashmir, the peasantry class celebrated a festival of So’nth, that marked the beginning of the preparations for the fresh peasantry life in old rural Kashmir.

It was called Gon’gul. It meant the commencement of peasantry activities for sowing the Kharief crop like rice & maize. The peasant would drive his pair of bullocks to his cultivable land with a wooden plough on his shoulders, and yoke them together with wooden plough .

It was the traditional method of ploughing the fields of agricultural land. At the end of Wandeh (winter season), the farmers geared up for ploughing their farmlands, cleaning, mending & sharpening the peasantry tools of shovels, spades, sickles, scythes, hoes, trowels, etc, for the purpose.

The wooden plough & a pair of oxen were given a look of hope & care for starting the tilling of the farm fields & sowing of seeds for growing paddy- crop, the most dominant part of staple food of vale’s masses from time immemorial. To mention, it was the time when machines & tractors for tilling had not appeared in the farmlands of the vale’s peasants.

Gon’gul was a cultural festival of spring season among Kashmiri peasants in which peasants of a village or two villages owning the farmlands ( khet, zamin) in the same “khata” or adjoining “Khatas”,/revenue specified areas of “Kheti Badi”, jointly participated & celebrated the festivity of Gon’gul. Kashmir peasant with bullocks & plough moving towards his zamin or khet (farm field) was often followed by little jouous children of the village upto the site where the cultivation procedure was to be followed. The women distributed rice cooked with ingredients of turmeric , oil & shallot, locally known as “Tehri” among children & elders. I have been informed that sugar too was added to it for a sweet taste.

The womenfolk were as much a part of the festival as the men. They would prepare “Tahri”, distribute it among all present at the cultivable field. They would distribute uncooked rice which was called “Chirmi Tomul” or “Be’yil Tomul” .

They prepared lunch & tea at home & carried it in baskets on their heads & shoulders for the men working in the fields. The lunch was eaten in the shade of some big tree standing on the field or the edge of a water canal flowing nearby like “Kul” or “Nahir” or “Nale” or “Arah”. Generally, the peasants choice for lunch in Gon’gul festival was “Gade Te Zag Bate”( cooked spicy fish & cooked yellow-rice).

On the day of start of Gon’gul in the cultivating field, walnuts were distributed among elders & children. They were called “Gon’gal Do’oin” (Gon’gul walnut). Gon’gul is also used in folklore as , for example, any person who is a rollypolly figure is nicknamed as “Gon’gul Do’oin Hue”( looking like a Gongal Walnut).