BY MIR AALIYA MANZOOR

This article is an answer to two questions; one, when does the spiritual awakening take place; second, how does it benefit our life.

In the basket of life, we all carry almost every type of emotion, be it joy, sorrow, anger, disgust, fear, pleasure, etc. All these types of emotions play important role in defining our personality.

The art of balancing all the emotions at right times, with equal proportions and at right situations is termed as Emotional Intelligence.

Emotional Intelligence is a subject in itself that helps us understand the importance of balancing all the emotions throughout the living, to have a productive and successful life.

One of the aspects, probably from such a subject is what we call Spiritual awakening, which may also be understood as ‘unleashing the giant within’.