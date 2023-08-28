Sports Education in light of NEP 2020

I shall start this article by sharing the following case study. In my neighbourhood at Rehbab- Sahib Ali Kadal there were groups of boys that used to spend their evening time sitting idle on road side.

Since in the downtown area there is a space crunch for sports activities, most of the teenagers would be located on shop pavements glued to their mobile phones. As is well defined that idle man’s brain is devils workshop, many teenagers started experimenting with soft drugs.

Since there is a strong community involvement, seniors of the locality made an early intervention with active support of the concerned SHO and parents for rehabilitation of these deviated youth.

These deviated youths were minutely observed by the community members and counselled with a sense of belongingness. This was followed by a vigorous follow up. These deviated youths were never given an impression that they were odd ones out but a part of an extended family.