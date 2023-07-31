SRINAGAR SMART CITY | A Force of Change

The Gordian Knots

Roads are considered as a lifeline of any country or a city and in Srinagar the bone of contention has always been the ever-existing roads and heavy influx of new and old vehicles plying on them.

The irony is that both are complimentary to each other and out of the box solutions are necessary from both the government and the people residing in Srinagar.

A congested under construction road during peak hours can be avoided by taking an alternative route or by implementing more innovative and sustainable solutions such as carpooling, use of bicycles or even a walk by foot (to nearer destinations). These solutions can be temporarily adapted till the works are completed. This will not only save time and energy, but it will also expose people to the idea of sustainable travelling which is a common practice in many Gulf and European nations.

Another intriguing issue that has been a nightmare for both the office bearers and the common people is the defunct or semi-functional drainage network across the Srinagar city.

The major problem is the non-availability of separate sewer and storm water networks. If unsolved, unfortunately, the problem of water loggings and overflown drains will persist. Interestingly, when we talk about drainage networks the first thing that comes to the mind is just the drainage network that exists, however, it is not the case.

In a Smart City the drainage network is not limited to the piping and pumping stations only or using the advanced sensors for monitoring the flow rates, on the contrary the drainage network is the integrated approach of the planning teams who work in parallel with the designers of piping systems, pumping stations and all associated service providers and assets that affect the system as a whole which includes waste segregation at source, proper banking of roads, proper installation of manholes and sand traps and also taking into consideration the water tables in that particular area using geo-technical studies. Once all these parameters are taken into consideration, the risk of failure reduces considerably too.

What is fascinating is that there have been numerous sustainable solutions to the issues caused by the incandescent rains in European Countries such as utilization of rainwater for fire-fighting purpose, collection of rainwater from rooftops for irrigation or sanitary purposes and many more which has a great potential in Srinagar as well.

The Genie in the Bottle

While working on some of the iconic and prestigious Smart City Projects like Masdar City, Musheireb, KAFD, NEOM and others over the past decade the challenge has never been building the city or operating it, it has always been maintaining it and this is a burden that must be shared by both the developer (organizations) and the end users (people). Sustainable use of resources, preserving assets, smart use of the infrastructure are the fundamentals for optimal functioning of a city. In construction world the curse of the Smart City can only be broken when people accept change and help in preserving and utilizing the resources optimally which are there to be enjoyed by the generations to come.

The Silver Lining

Hope - while looking at the aggressive and the can-do attitude of the current stakeholders and the progress made on ground under the banner of Srinagar Smart City, the force of change is inevitable. Works are being planned and executed strategically with never seen before planning. However, the health and safety of the workers and the commuters needs to be revisited. The approach seems to be optimistic, but a lot needs to be done & people need to accept this change wholeheartedly, then and only then the dream of turning our Srinagar City into a sustainable Smart City can be realized by us and our generations to come.

Rizwan Alam Khan (Author) is working as a Project Director in a Fortune 200 Company and a SME on Giga-Projects and Smart Cities globally for over a decade, views expressed are personal. He can be reached at: rizwan.rak@gmail.com

Feedback on www.linkedin.com/in/riz9870