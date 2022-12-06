Stay safe in cold weather!

DR.MUHAMMAD SALIM KHAN

As the minimum temperature has plummeted sub-zero in Kashmir, the risk of cardiovascular accidents is on the rise. The blood vessels in the skin narrow in order to prevent loss of body temperature due to cold.

This causes increasing pressure in blood circulation within vessels within the body especially the brain and heart. This puts extra strains on the vessels and vital organs, especially among elderly people who already have hard thickened vessels and doesn’t accommodate more blood in inelastic vessels.

It’s advisable that elderly people, known hypertensive persons on erratic treatment shall preferably stay indoors during mornings and evenings. They shall move out of homes only when necessitated while wearing warm clothes.