Stomach Cancer: A growing concern in Kashmir

BY DR. TANZEELA BASHIR QAZI

For centuries, cancer has been a major challenge worldwide contributing significantly to non-communicable disease deaths.

Cancers of the gastrointestinal tract and the accessory organs of digestion (pancreas, liver, gall bladder) have higher prevalence and cause more cancer-related deaths than any other system in the body.

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is a major contributor to morbidity and mortality worldwide. It is the 5th leading cancer in the world and the 3rd most common cause of all cancer-related deaths.

In India, stomach cancer is the 5th most common cancer among both sexes together, accounting for 5.0% of total cases and the 5th most common cause of cancer-related deaths, accounting for 6.6% of total cases.

In Kashmir, stomach cancer has traditionally been reported to be more common in the southern parts of the region, however, recent reports suggest a higher incidence in the northeastern regions.