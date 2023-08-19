STORIES AS MEDICINE | Enhancing Seniors’ Well-being through Narrative Medicine

Few weeks ago, a patient came into my clinic, an annoyed expression etched upon his face. With a mixture of irritation and hope, he said, “I’ve come to you because I’ve heard that you are the one who actually listens to patients, not just the test results.”

As I listened, he began telling me about his sickness, talking about his symptoms like they were part of a story. I paid attention to his words, not just the medical parts, but also the feelings and thoughts he shared. It was like his story was the key to understanding his health.

He shared with me his accomplishments from his younger days and connected them to the symptoms he’s experiencing now.

As he spoke, I realised something important: healing isn’t only about medicine and treatments. It’s also about the stories that shape our lives. I saw that his story was important, not just as a puzzle for me to solve, but as a way for him to express his journey of healing.

After he finished talking, I asked him more questions to learn more about his health. I also told him about other patients who had gone through similar things. These stories weren’t just about medicine; they were about how people had overcome challenges. They gave him hope and showed him that he wasn’t alone. Yesterday he came back for another visit, he was different. He seemed calmer and more hopeful. This made me understand the power of narrative medicine. It’s not only about listening; it’s about connecting through stories and helping people heal. This experience made me want to write about narrative medicine. As we grow older, we collect many stories from our lives. These stories hold memories, feelings, and lessons that shape who we are. There’s a special way of using these stories to help seniors, and it’s called narrative medicine. This kind of medicine believes that our stories are important for our health and well-being. Let’s see why this matters for seniors and how it can help them.