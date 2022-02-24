STORY OF HERD-INSTINCT - PART II Winter migration to Jammu

Partly, Kashmiris’ winter migration to hotter city of Jammu is due to their “improved socio-economic status” during one or two preceding decades that enabled them to have better facilities of living, residing, and education of their children outside the vale.

In that sense, can we compare Kashmiris’ seasonal migration to avian migration of birds, who in order to find better ecological conditions and habitat for feeding, breeding, and raising their young ones migrate to different conducive places for the purpose? Avian migration is a natural phenomenon to look for better breeding conditions when they become harshly difficult at home for migratory birds.

Admittedly, it is a fact that cold weather conditions during winter in Kashmir become aggravated by absence of long list of basic amenities of human life with no-electricity topping it.