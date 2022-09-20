Stress among doctors - A viewpoint

Stress among doctors is an issue that is always rare in usual discussions. Understanding the stress doctors face and how it affects them can help us to understand behind-the-scenes factors that doctors deal with, and raise awareness of their heavy levels of stress. More importantly focusing on the job factors that create the most significant stress and the way that this stress can be managed can not only help the doctors who may be reading this article, but anyone who works a job that is more stressful and hectic.

Understanding the risk factors

Doctors work many hours, and these tend to be stressful hours. Their shifts are long and filled with strenuous activity. They are often on-call even when not on duty so they may live with the feeling of always being on duty. This can make leisure time feel less relaxing and contribute to an experience of chronic stress.

Another burnout risk factor is the feeling that mistakes are risky—that real and lasting damage can come from a small mistake at work. Most importantly in the life of a doctor, any mistake could be a mistake that is remembered for years.

Next risk factor is the concept of perfectionism. Doctors can face a risk of maintaining a perfectionistic attitude in their lives. Over time, perfectionists tend to be far more stressed and even perform more poorly because of this stress—the stress of never quite being enough. They may also succumb to procrastination and burn out more easily as well.

Another layer of difficulty that doctors face is the perception that they must have all the answers for whatsoever questions asked to them . If they talk to their colleagues about the stress they face or feelings of burnout, this shows a perceived weakness that many doctors don’t want to show. Out of fear of professional or personal ramifications, many doctors don’t discuss the challenges they face or seek help themselves when they may need support with managing stress. This lack of seeking support can take away a line of defence against stress that doctors sorely face.