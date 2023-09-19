Substance use disorder has emerged as a serious public health concern disturbing the personal, family and the social fabric in Jammu and Kashmir. News papers report, on daily basis, arrests of drug peddlers with recovery of some cash and quantity of contraband substance.

As per a study J&K has 90 percent of drug victims in the age group of 17-33 years. This is an addition to the havoc spurious drugs and counterfeit medicines have played with life of people in general.

Substance use disorder, commonly known as drug addiction, cripples the mental and physical wellness of people by effecting their cognitive controls, ability, self-confidence and causing neurasthenia disabling them to negotiate life. Drugs and the medicines are not synonymous but different.

Drug is a chemical that takes control of mind or body while as medicines reverse this and restore the control back.

However, there are thousands of approved drugs called prescription drugs and as such sold on presentation of prescription only of a registered medical practitioner. Routes of drug addiction may be oral, nasal, ocular, transmucosal, transdermal etc. There are said to be seven stages of drug addiction.

They are initiation, experiment, regular use, risky use, dependence, addiction and crisis. The addicts are involved in the use of drugs which are depressants, stimulants, analgesics and hallucinogens (causing hallucinations in literal meaning). They generally use heroin, cocaine, marijuana, opium, alcohol, nicotine etc. The sources of these drugs are plants, animals, minerals, marine sources, chemical derivatives, bio-synthetics etc.