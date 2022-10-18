Sudden cardiac death: Prevention and Management

BY DR. HAMEED BASHIR

Sudden cardiac death (SCD) is an unexpected death due to cardiac causes that occurs in a short time period (generally within 1 hour of symptom onset) in a person with known or unknown cardiac disease.

Mechanism of SCD:

Abnormal heart rhythms called arrhythmias is most common mechanism of sudden cardiac arrests. The most common life-threatening arrhythmia is ventricular fibrillation. This is an erratic, disorganized firing of impulses from heart’s ventricles (lower chambers). When this happens, heart is unable to pump blood. Without treatment, person can die within minutes.

Causes:

Coronary artery disease causes most cases (80%) of sudden cardiac death. In people who are younger, congenital (since birth) heart defects or genetic abnormalities in their heart’s electrical system are often the cause. In people age 40 and older, the cause is more often related to coronary artery disease.