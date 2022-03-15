Sudden Death

Quite often you would have heard or seen that one of your relatives or friends, who was admitted in hospital for any medical reason and was going on well, suddenly developed breathing problems and died.

At that time you would not have clearly understood why and how this mishap happened.

Sometimes you would have observed one of your acquaintances or family members had developed sudden pain and swelling in the leg and got treated with massage and application of cream for two to three days and then after he developed breathlessness and within a few hours he died.

It was beyond people’s imagination to comprehend why this unfortunate mishap happened when the problem was not that big in magnitude.