Sufism & the Creation of Composite Culture in Kashmir

Within Kashmir, the principle of Wahadat ‘al Wujud has largely held sway as Sufism has given birth to a rich and eclectic culture within the Kashmir Valley. Like the erstwhile Mughal state which was not a wall-to-wall carpet but was a patchwork quilt[1], Kashmir too, has always possessed a rich cultural heritage and Sufism as an ideological belief system has further enriched the socio-cultural belief systems of the local Kashmiri population. The convergence of humanism, spirituality and tolerance within Sufism has attracted ordinary Kashmiris within the Sufi fold as various Sufi orders (silsilas) have flourished within Kashmir such as the Naqshbandi, the Qadiri, the Suhrawardi, the Kubrawi Silsilas and the Sufi order of the Rishis. Barring the order of the Rishis which had indigenous origins, the other orders had Iranian or Central Asian origins. In fact, Sufism had a twin impact in Kashmir. Firstly, it acted as a catalyst in the spread of Islam in Kashmir. Secondly, Sufism gave birth to a composite culture within Kashmir as different religious communities, be it, Hindu, Muslim or Buddhist came to reside in Kashmir peacefully (EFSAS, 2017) Thus, Sufism on the one hand strengthened Islam as a religious entity within the region, it also paved the way for the creation of a composite cultural identity within Kashmir.

Sufism, Islam and the Spread of Composite Culture

The spread of Sufism coincided with the rise of Islam within Kashmir. While Sufi saints played a role in strengthening Islam as a socio-religious entity within the valley, they also propagated the assimilation of different religious cultures and identities. For instance, Hazrat Bulbul Shah of the Suharawardi order strengthened the foundation of Sufi Islam in Kashmir when he acted as a catalyst in the conversion of the Buddhist prince Rinchana to Islam after the Buddhist Prince was denied the right to convert to Hinduism after his marriage to the Hindu princess Kota Rani, the daughter of the erstwhile King Ramachandra. (Ahmed Shah, 2021) He also advocated the synthesis of Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism within the valley to bring political stability within the region.

Similarly, Mir Syed Ali Hamadani popularly known as ‘Shah-i-Hamadan’ enriched Kashmiri society for the better through his diverse contributions in the field of philosophy, ethics and jurisprudence on the one hand and art and craft on the other. (Ahmed Shah, 2021) For example, through his books like Zakhiratul Mulk, Shah-i-Hamadan tenaciously provided his followers with a comprehensive code of conduct that could enable them to lead a virtuous life, eventually allowing them to attain eternal salvation (Sa’adah) As a pious Sufi, he also believed in earning from lawful (Halal) resources. (Greater Kashmir, 2015) and he had an all pervasive influence on the rise of Sufi Islam within Kashmir. Since his teachings were based on the notions of Tawheed (oneness of God) Ikhlas (purity) and Unity, he attracted several followers from all walks of life including the patrician and plebeian classes (EFSAS, 2017) for he envisioned a society where people of diverse religious backgrounds could live together as a community peacefully. (Singh, 2018)