Suicide: A Tragic and Complex Phenomenon

BY AAFIYA ALTAF KIRMANI
The alarming suicide rate has become a pressing concern, especially as we navigate through a new era in every aspect of life. It is disheartening to note that every single day, a suicide note is received, reflecting the gravity of the issue. The act of ending one's life is an immensely distressing and frightening thought, and those who resort to such a tragic decision often carry profound and complicated reasons for doing so. Disturbingly, statistics show that one in nine people have contemplated suicide at some point in their lives. When an individual takes their own life, it gives rise to numerous questions, such as the motives behind the act, the method employed, and whether there was a suicide note. Each suicide is both a tragedy and a mysterious event, as we grapple with the enigmatic reasons that lead someone to such a devastating outcome.
Every one of us desires to fathom the reasons behind these tragedies and aims to prevent their occurrence. It is not uncommon for some individuals to resort to suicide as a means to escape their suffering, which may arise from various circumstances, such as failed love stories, job losses, academic disappointments, unemployment, substance abuse, and more. For others, factors like lack of parental attention, poverty, depression, and mental health instability may contribute to their desperation. Consequently, suicide remains a mystery in some cases, as the victims take the reasons for their decision to their graves. Many of those who contemplate suicide often feel a profound sense of isolation, believing that no one cares about their thoughts or desires. Worryingly, the World Health Organization (WHO) points out that developing, underdeveloped, and least developed nations experience higher suicide rates compared to developed nations.
The upbringing and understanding of children are significantly influenced by parenting. Children look up to their parents as role models and their initial interactions with their parents shape their behavior and demeanor. Parenting is an arduous and challenging responsibility that demands dedicated effort and time. Parents must actively engage with their children, keeping a close eye on their activities, friends, and whereabouts, be it at school or on the playground. The effects of poor parenting are profound and can significantly impact a child's life. Parenting and mental health are closely intertwined, yet, regrettably, modern-day parents may be less involved in their children's lives due to their preoccupations with work, relationships, and personal concerns. One common misstep in parenting is when parents impose their expectations on their children without considering the generational differences, inadvertently causing friction and misunderstanding. As the fourth caliph of Islam, Hazrat Ali, once wisely remarked, "Your child was born for a different period, so do not raise them in the same manner that your parents did."
Families are the ones most deeply affected and traumatized when a suicide occurs. The stigma surrounding suicide often compels families to try to conceal the situation out of fear of criticism and condemnation. After a suicide, feelings of guilt and remorse are prevalent, as family members may harbor the belief that they could have somehow prevented the tragic event. To support a child going through a tough period, a mother should actively listen and attempt to understand the child, while the father's role should be one of unwavering support through the highs and lows of life. Effective communication between father and child is essential, as a communication gap can lead the child to withhold their feelings and fears, fearing their father's lack of understanding. Providing a loving and nurturing home environment is crucial, especially when a child is already grappling with difficult circumstances. Children should never be made to feel unimportant and must always be acknowledged and valued for their efforts. A secure and supportive home environment will instill in the child the knowledge that despite external challenges, their family will always be there to support them, fostering a sense of trust and hope.
Romantic love can have profound and complex effects on individuals, sometimes leading them to act irrationally. Love is said to defy logic and reason, causing even the most absurd actions to make sense in the eyes of the love-struck individual. Rejection in love can be deeply distressing, and some may yearn for a love story akin to that of Laila Majnu, a famous romantic tragedy. Unfortunately, contemporary media, including Pakistani television shows and films, can negatively impact young minds by portraying unrealistic love stories that young people may try to emulate. Separation and heartbreak can evoke intense anguish, blurring the understanding that such pain is temporary. It is essential to realize that not every connection is meant to be, and some individuals may unfortunately see suicide as an escape from their suffering. Today's younger generation has become emotionally entangled in their obsessions, which can exacerbate the distress caused by failed relationships.
To heal from rejection sensitivity and failed relationships, it is crucial for those grieving to spend time with supportive friends and family, engage in positive activities, and focus on enhancing their positive traits. Healing is a personal process that takes time, and it is important to allow oneself the necessary space and patience. The adage, "This too shall pass," holds wisdom in such circumstances.
Suicide is an intricate and heart-rending issue that requires sensitivity, understanding, and support from society as a whole. By fostering stronger family bonds, promoting effective parenting, and nurturing open communication, we can work towards preventing these tragic occurrences and create a more compassionate and caring environment for everyone. It is imperative to address the issue of suicide with utmost gravity and empathy, recognizing that every life lost to suicide is a profound loss for our society.
The author is LLM Scholar and an advocate
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.