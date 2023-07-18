Suicide: A Tragic and Complex Phenomenon

The upbringing and understanding of children are significantly influenced by parenting. Children look up to their parents as role models and their initial interactions with their parents shape their behavior and demeanor. Parenting is an arduous and challenging responsibility that demands dedicated effort and time. Parents must actively engage with their children, keeping a close eye on their activities, friends, and whereabouts, be it at school or on the playground. The effects of poor parenting are profound and can significantly impact a child's life. Parenting and mental health are closely intertwined, yet, regrettably, modern-day parents may be less involved in their children's lives due to their preoccupations with work, relationships, and personal concerns. One common misstep in parenting is when parents impose their expectations on their children without considering the generational differences, inadvertently causing friction and misunderstanding. As the fourth caliph of Islam, Hazrat Ali, once wisely remarked, "Your child was born for a different period, so do not raise them in the same manner that your parents did."

Families are the ones most deeply affected and traumatized when a suicide occurs. The stigma surrounding suicide often compels families to try to conceal the situation out of fear of criticism and condemnation. After a suicide, feelings of guilt and remorse are prevalent, as family members may harbor the belief that they could have somehow prevented the tragic event. To support a child going through a tough period, a mother should actively listen and attempt to understand the child, while the father's role should be one of unwavering support through the highs and lows of life. Effective communication between father and child is essential, as a communication gap can lead the child to withhold their feelings and fears, fearing their father's lack of understanding. Providing a loving and nurturing home environment is crucial, especially when a child is already grappling with difficult circumstances. Children should never be made to feel unimportant and must always be acknowledged and valued for their efforts. A secure and supportive home environment will instill in the child the knowledge that despite external challenges, their family will always be there to support them, fostering a sense of trust and hope.