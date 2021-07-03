Suicide: Causes and Preventions

Despite such clear descriptions about the importance of life in all religions, suicide has become very common in our society today. Problems and worries have certainly increased in the society but a person should seek help from them and face them with courage.

Mental concentration is essential for achieving high success in any endeavor. Nature has given man amazing power in the form of mind, man can make up for his shortcomings by using the brain. Negative thoughts always arise in human mind as a reaction. People with immature minds shout when such a situation arises hence they make wrong decisions, and people having a mature mind, when people have such a situation, they adapt to it, so that their life journey can continue without any hindrance.

Be grateful for every second of every day that you get to spend with the people you love. Life is so precious, there is no need to be perfect to inspire others let people get inspired by how you deal with your imperfections; remember don't compare your life to others.