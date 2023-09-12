Suicide Prevention in Kashmir: A Lifeline of Hope

Report by NHRC

As per the National Human Rights Commission, suicide has claimed the maximum number of lives in Kashmir after militancy. The rate of suicide is said to have increased by 26 times, from 0.5 per 100,000 before 1990s, to 13 per 100,000. A study by Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF, aka Doctors Without Borders) reveals an alarming 400 per cent increase in the suicide rate.

In 2021, 586 people attempted suicide in Kashmir. The figure stood at 20 in Jammu. In 2021, the overall male-to-female ratio of suicide victims in Kashmir stood at 73:27. In 2020, the figure was 71:29.

Central Kashmir’s Budgam district and north Kashmir’s Baramulla reported 73 cases of suicide each. This is followed by south Kashmir’s Anantnag which reported 67 cases. Srinagar reported 51 cases of attempt of suicide.

In 2021, 41 cases of abetment to suicide were registered in Kashmir against 35 in 2020.