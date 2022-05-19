Sultan’s Serene Stairs

The dreadful December day dawned. Maryam’s heart started hammering hard. Her not-so-smooth tread on track had been halted – a halt enough to shatter her heart into bits, and tear her world apart. A doting mother to five had locked an empty gaze on her fourth born.

Her healthy and happening son – Musadiq, in the prime of his youth was advancing towards his grave. Laying lifeless on the cold hospital bed, both doctors and divine were seemingly giving up on him. A pall of gloom was blanketing Maryam slowly.

Her mind was getting clouded with a haze of despair. Her eyes fogged with unforgiving tears. Musadiq’s uncertain breaths generated dunes of pensive sadness.