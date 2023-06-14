Summer is Here, enjoy but be careful on hot days {Important Tips}

We in Kashmir valley are blessed with a pleasant weather during the months of spring and summer up to the end of autumn in November. Summer starts from May.

In general, it is mild,however, there are days where the temperatures cross 30 degrees and in the months from July to September it is hot and humid in the city of Srinagar with temperatures soaring up to 35 degrees Celsius.

The surrounding areas like Gulmarg and Pahal gam etc however remain cool especially in mornings and evenings. The Jammu region of our UT, gets the full summer of north India with temperatures close to 40 degrees and sometimes even more.

The modern houses in the valley are made with winter in mind, with poor ventilation and limited windows. In the traditional Kashmiri houses, The ground floor is meant for winter (Wout) and the top most floor (Kaeni)with lot of windows and attics ( Dabb)for circulation of air .

These are very breezy on most of the days in mornings, evenings and nights, especially the river front houses. The city of Srinagar is built on both the banks of the river Jhelum and its canals and a significant population lives there.