Suspension of Healthcare for COVID19

The Government has issued an order to all the healthcare institutions in Kashmir to suspend what they are best at – treating patients. Instead, they have been directed to keep their wards empty, their manpower idle and wait for COVID19 patients, which the Government has assumed, are going to pile up.

While I write this piece, J&K Government has said there is 7.2 percent occupancy of the beds it has designated for COVID19 across the UT. There are 4794 COVID19 beds in J&K, level I and level II together. There are only 344 patients, out of the 17928 active cases that require admission to a hospital. The remaining 93 percent of the beds are vacant.