Sustainability Leadership

You might wake up with an alarm manufactured in Dubai but invented in America and conceived back in time as a candle alarm in Far East China, and you may continue your day by reading the news feeds on your smartphone designed in the US, produced in China or Taiwan and assembled in your own country with the software created by various other countries.

There is a big chance that the clothes you wear are ‘made in Bangladesh’, Vietnam or China by a Pakistani or French designer.

Delicacies you enjoy in your breakfast or during the day may come from Europe and beyond, and you may drive or sometimes be driven in an Asian car to work.

Similarly, the day is beginning for millions of people around the world.

This outlook on relevant learning about the learner’s life experience, previous knowledge and persistence, can be initiated by using paraphernalia of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to anticipate what might be essential for contemporary globalizing humanities to transition to future sustainability.