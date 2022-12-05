Talking about the Programmes of the Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), University of Kashmir

Q. What role CCPC has been playing in coaching and guiding the students?

Under the dynamic, visionary and inspiring leadership of our Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nilofer Khan, Centre for Career Planning and Counselling of the University of Kashmir has been marching ahead with its mission of imparting career guidance, motivation, counselling, skill-enhancement, coaching and placement of our students.

This Centre has been established in the year 2004 with a mandate of professional development, career counselling, placements, capacity building and coaching of students for various competitive examinations like IAS, JKAS, NET, JRF, NEET, JEE, CMAT, UGAT, Banking PO services etc.

Every year we offer such coaching programs for various competitive examinations not only for the students of our own University but also for other potential candidates, particularly from socially and economically weaker sections of the society, who aspire to opt for civil services.

Over the last two year we provided coaching for IAS, JKAS, NEET, JEE, NET and JRF examinations to more than 600 students. Twenty students of CCPC have in the recent past qualified the preliminary examination of JKAS examination and are now preparing for the Mains.

Four students have qualified JEE examination for engineering at the national level as well. Another mandate of the Centre is to conduct campus recruitments and placements in the public and private sector.

Nine placement drives have been conducted by the Centre over the past two years during which 152 students have been recruited by various reputed companies at an average annual pay package of Rs. 5 lakhs whereas another ten placement drives are going on at present.

Main aim of the Centre is to create more and more placement opportunities for the students and link them up with the corporates through campus recruitment drives.

Our Centre offers career counselling as well, wherein students get proper guidance for their career planning and development so that they are able to make right choices for their career and jobs at the right time of their life.

Q. Private coaching academies charge students a hefty amount as tuition fee for coaching in various competitive examinations. How is your Centre better than those private coaching academies?

We are offering an absolutely free of cost IAS and JKAS coaching program at present that is a fully funded program by the Mission Youth J&K. Last year also we offered a free IAS/JKAS prelims coaching programme to students with financial support received from the Central Wakf Council, New Delhi. These students were also provided free course material. Total strength of the present batch of IAS trainees is around 100 students. Students are getting expert guidance and full support under this program. We get resource persons from outside J&K as well as from within the university. Soon we are going to start NEET/JEE and NET/JRF coaching programmes as well. NEET/JEE coaching programme will be of four months duration whereas NET/JRF coaching programme will be a crash course of one month duration. Private coaching centres are quite expensive, whereas we offer coaching on highly nominal charges. We don’t make money out of it but mostly run our courses on no-profit-no-loss basis for the benefit of our students. Our coaching programs are open for all the students. We usually select students on first-come-first-serve basis, however, if we receive a large number of students for our coaching programs, then an entrance test is conducted by the Directorate of Admissions of our University wherein meritorious students are selected for coaching.

Q. How far has the Centre achieved success in the placement of students?

A total of 150 students have been placed in reputed companies during 11 campus recruitment drives conducted by our Centre over the last two years. Recently we had campus recruitments done by private companies like Indus Towers, Clarivate Analytics, Extramarks, Hyderabad, Serv Staffing, Hoping Minds, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and TATA Advanced System Limited (TASL) Hyderabad. Among them Indus Towers is one of the biggest company of tele-communication towers in India whereas TASL is the biggest aeronautics company of India. At present eight campus placement drives are going on at different stages in collaboration with reputed companies like Vedanta Metallurgics, Aujas Cybersecurity, Bitwise USA, Conglomerate IT, Codequotient, Clickscampus, Learndesk and Saleshark. Negotiations are also going on with Reliance, Techarc and Girnar for campus placement of our students. Last year a multi-national company IQVIA recruited 55 students as drug safety associates. It was work from home, so they were provided laptops as well. A few statistics students were also recruited by them. We are in negotiation with some of the reputed Bangalore-based companies like Quintiles, Infosys, Metrocorp, Wipro etc for campus recruitment of our students. In future we will invite more corporate houses so that more students are recruited by them.

Q. What are the various stages that a student has to go through during the recruitment process?

There are multiple stages in the recruitment process. First we issue a circular for students to register their interest online on our official website. Then the first level shortlisting of students is done by us followed by the second level shortlisting that is done by the recruiting company depending upon the qualifications, merit, experience and other selection criteria fixed by them. Then the students have to attend an interactive session which is called pre-placement talk which is followed by a written or online test conducted by the company on the basis of which students are shortlisted further. Then a group discussion takes place and finally personal interviews are conducted. This whole process is completed within 25 to 30 days.