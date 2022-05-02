Taqwa: The standard of nobility

The Tradition just mentioned points out that the Legislator of the Shari’a has clearly explained in broad terms what is allowed and what is forbidden.

However, as many things are not clearly allowed or forbidden, only those who avoid doubtful things can live a truly religious life. Using a simile in the continuation of the Tradition, the Prophet, upon him be peace and blessings, said:



It is possible for one who does doubtful things to commit forbidden acts, just as it is possible for the flock of a shepherd pasturing near a field belonging to another or the public to enter that field. Know that each king has a private area under his protection; the private area of God is forbidden things. Also know that there is a part of flesh in the body. If it is healthy, the body will become healthy; if it is ailing, the body will be ailing. That part is the heart.

In light of this basic foundation for a healthy spiritual life, perfect piety can be obtained by avoiding doubtful things and minor sins. In order to do this, however, one must know what is lawful and what is forbidden, and have a certain knowledge of God. We can find the combination of piety and knowledge in these two verses:

The noblest, most honorable of you in the sight of God is the most advanced of you in taqwa (49:13), and:

Only the learned among His servants fear and revere God (35:28).

Piety brings honour and nobility, and knowledge leads one to fear and revere God. Individuals who combine piety and knowledge in their hearts are mentioned in the Qur’an as those who succeed in the test of piety:

They are those whose hearts God has tested for piety (49:3).