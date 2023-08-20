Technology that impacts

BY FARHEEN WANI

All of the biggest technological inventions created by man - the airplane, the automobile, the computer - says little about his intelligence but speaks volumes about his laziness. –(Mark Kennedy)

Society gives purpose to technology, for technology is made to help man—for better or for worse. From the moment man picked up the first tool in his hand to aid him in his task, to where he is today with all the advancement he has accomplished, technology has always been there at man’s disposal.

The symbiotic union of society and technology has led the world to improvements beyond expectation, and yet, the future still holds an untapped growth potential, especially in the area of digital technology.

Digital technology gives birth to making our world reachable with its augmenting information highways like the Internet and the net. Across it, we have reinvented the way we interact and communicate with emails, conference calls, and social media apps, among others. It has improved the lives of students and teachers with digitization in the education sector. It has saved thousands upon thousands of lives with advanced machinery and innovations that have been introduced to the health industry.

We could go on and on, but the baseline is that digital technology and society are in this synergistic relationship that will get stronger further into the future as we dive deeper into the 21st century.