Tender Mind-----Sublime Ideas

Bottomless Hourglass, a collection of prose-poems, was recently released at an impressive function at the University of Kashmir. The booklet (116 pages) contains more than hundred short poems written in a prose form, a genre that has been in vogue for many centuries in the world.

However, I have no idea if any Kashmiri English poet has ever tried his/her hand on this format. This is Aamina’s third collection of poetry that has been published by Edsol Informatics, Noida. As we know prose includes novels, shorts stories, novellas and scripts, but poetry includes lyrics, odes, ballads and other forms with poetic qualities like iambic pentameter.

A prose poem contains elements of both the poetic form and the prose form. However, prose poem doesn’t have line breaks that follow a rhyme scheme. At first, it might appear as a paragraph, but on close reading one finds it many traditional poetic devices like meter, repetition and choice of words working in unison to bring about the music in the poem.

As mentioned above, prose poetry has existed in many cultures across the globe. A seventeenth century Japanese poet, Matsuo Basho in believed to be the pioneer of this form.

In the West, French poets like Bertrand, Mallarme, Baudelaire and Rimbaud, and English poets like Walt Whitman and Edgar Ellan Poe wrote many prose poems.

In the US some twentieth century poets like Burroughs, Ginsberg, Kerouac, Simic and Bly introduced long and short variations of the prose poetry form. Although there are no fixed devices that a prose poem uses, it does share with the traditional poetry forms the following figures of speech—alliteration, repetition, metaphor, apostrophe, rhythmic structure etc. Many scholars have called prose poetry ‘flash fiction’ as it uses a lot of figurative language.

How do we make a difference between a traditional poetic form and a prose poem? A traditional poetic form like a lyric is a song sung in the accompaniment of a lyre. For example, William Wordsworth’s Lyrical Ballads contains his personal experiences which he recollected in tranquillity and got peace of mind. ‘Solitary Reaper’ is about the song that a reaper was singing in some unknown language. The poet said,