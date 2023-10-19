The 14th century philosopher and the saint

Much has been already written and said about works and teachings of the Hazrat Shiekh Noor ud Din Noorani, the 14th century Reshi Saint and philosopher of Kashmir. Locally known also by his pet name Nundreshi founded Kashmir Reshiyet, a local order of Kashmir sufi philosophy. He was the first renowned mystic personality who gave the Reshi thought and cultivated this doctrine of mysticism and captivated the hearts of the people, called them to the true religion and filled the hearts with the light of monotheism, faith and devotion. It would not be wrong to say that the entire Kashmir mysticism revolved around the teachings of this great saint. He lived in 14th century AD. He struggled hard for foundation and cultivation of Reshiyeet. He is regarded as the patron founder of this movement. He has given impressive doctrine of Kashmir Reshyet and describes it as follows:

There is one God,

But with a hundred names,

There is not a single blade of grass.

Which does not worship Him

First I became certain that (here is no god but God,)

Then I made myself (acquainted) with divine revelation,

First I forgot myself and yearned after God,

Then 1 reached la-makan

When I was able to recognize my own self

I was able to recognize,

Both loss and gain became identical to

The distinction between life and death disappeared.