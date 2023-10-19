The 14th century philosopher and the saint

Much has been already written and said about works and teachings of the Hazrat Shiekh Noor ud Din Noorani, the 14th century Reshi Saint and philosopher of Kashmir. Locally known also by his pet name Nundreshi founded Kashmir Reshiyet, a local order of Kashmir sufi philosophy. He was the first renowned mystic personality who gave the Reshi thought and cultivated this doctrine of mysticism and captivated the hearts of the people, called them to the true religion and filled the hearts with the light of monotheism, faith and devotion. It would not be wrong to say that the entire Kashmir mysticism revolved around the teachings of this great saint. He lived in 14th century AD. He struggled hard for foundation and cultivation of Reshiyeet. He is regarded as the patron founder of this movement. He has given impressive doctrine of Kashmir Reshyet and describes it as follows:
There is one God,
But with a hundred names,
There is not a single blade of grass.
Which does not worship Him
First I became certain that (here is no god but God,)
Then I made myself (acquainted) with divine revelation,
First I forgot myself and yearned after God,
Then 1 reached la-makan
When I was able to recognize my own self
I was able to recognize,
Both loss and gain became identical to
The distinction between life and death disappeared.
Since centuries have passed; when this 15 the century Kashmiri philosopher lived, and the influences of his mysticism he cultivated and promoted among Kashmiris is still evident on the social and cultural fabric of its people. The Sufi centers and Khanqahs set by this grand saint and his dispels always showcase the hustle and bustle of its devotees, in fact when ever Kashmiri feels his pain and grief he would wholeheartedly throng their Khanqahs and shrines and would share his pain with this beloved saint.
This mystic saint, his works, teachings and Sufi miracles which he performed in providing the healings to the deprived Kashmiris are mentioned in greater length in mystic and historic records of this land. But his philosophy and literature has almost remained unexplored as the forth coming generations shows no inclination towards their reshi doctrine and traditions. In fact, the new generations are almost unaware of his valuable compositions. The philosophy of life, understanding of God and his universe described in his lyrics are quite wonderful. The doctrine of tolerance which this 14th century philosopher has given is quite amazing, in one of his couplets he writes:
Chalun chhuie wuzmal te tratu
Chalun chhuie mundnin ghatkar
Chalun chhuie purbatus karun atay
Chalun chhie muz aathas huien nar
Chalun chhie paan kaduen gratay
Chalun chhie khiuen yekwata zaher khaar
He was born in south Kashmir; some say at Qaimoh; while there are others who believe the saint was born at Khijogi pura in 779 A H which corresponds to 1377 A D. His birth was also a miracle. A tradition recorded in local Sufi literature states that their grew a bunch of Jasmine flowers at a spring in Khijogi pura , which his mother Sader Muji smelt and when nine months were over, he was born. His father's name was Shaikh Salar-ud-din his mother Sadra, was called Sadra Moji or Sadra Dedd. In Kashmir, Moji means 'mother' and Dedd denotes 'elderly.' Nundreshi was born as a learned soul and was never taught anywhere. He meditated at several places for quite a long period and then traveled to distant places of Kashmir. Within a short span of time thousands of people embraced his movement. This movement spread throughout the length and breadth of this land. He is credited with to have molded the Kashmir society and culture. His Reshi sayings are very much popular among local kashmeries and are called Shrukh. These songs are very much preserved in Rishi Nama and Noor Nama., the Sufi literary collections.
Obverse;-Persian couplet with name of Shiekh Noor Ud Din
Reverse; in Persain zarbi khati Kashmir with date
Interestingly in view of his faith and popularity, Sheikh Noor ud Noorani has also posthumously appeared in the numismatic records of this land.
Archaeologists and numismatists have identified and deciphered several such gold, silver and copper coins which have been posthumously struck in the names of these two celebrated saints of Kashmir. These coins are very rare and pertain to the period of Durrani Dynasity which ruled this land during (1753-1891 AD). These coins are believed to have been struck either by Attah Mohammad Khan a Durrani Governor or by his Master at Kabul Shah Shuja. These are couplet type coins, bear on the obverse a wonderful Persian couplet which reads ‘Sika shud Roshan Ze shaie Noor-u-din Reij Az Makhdoom Qutub-ul-Arifeen’ (which means that this coin has got enlightened with the rays of Noor-ud-Din but has been struck by Makhdoom titled as Qutub-ul-Arifeen.)
Numismatic records suggest that W R Rodgers, a British numismatist was the first to identify and decipher these posthumous issues during 20th century. He deciphered several such coins and recorded them in his monumental book ‘The Catalogue of Punjab Museum Lahore’; he has classified few of such coins with their illustrations.
Later several other numismatists worked on these coins and documented them in their numismatic literatures. Mohammad Yousuf Taing, the renowned scholar and cultural expert, has also described these coins in an issue of Kashmir encyclopedia published by Jammu and Kashmir academy of art, Culture and languages.
More recently I have also in my book on numismatics, ‘Kashmir Coins’ classified one such silver coin which is preserved in the numismatic collection of the Srinagar Museum.
These coins, as per numismatic records, are available in gold, silver and copper. One golden ‘Mohur’ (coin) weighing less than 335 grains have also been identified in Punjab Museum Lahore. The silver coins denominated as rupee weighed fewer than 170 grains.
The copper ones weighed under126 grains. The legends on these coins vary from series to series and on copper coins the legend reads ‘Ya Sheikh Ya Makhdoom Jehan’. The reverse of these coins in floral design field gives the mint name and date as Zarbi Kashmir. The coins are dated in Hijra era and are dated between AH 1223 to 1228 which corresponds to the Duranni period. These coins have been struck in Kashmir mint which is learnt to have been setup somewhere near Saraf kadal area of old Srinager.
There are number of copper coins of this series found in various Museums and numismatic collects. The SPS Museum at Srinagar in its numismatic collections also housed several such silver and copper coins.
Although the Reshi traditions and doctrine is very much preserved in local and foreign records, but it has not been passed on to the new generations. The new generations are not familiar with these glorious traditions.
The philosophy, teachings and works put forth by these local Reshi saints particularly by this 14th century kashmeri philosopher, no doubt are well preserved in Sufi literatures and historical accounts, but it needs to be imparted to new generations so that this 14th century kashmeri philosopher is well explored and exposed to new generations.
Shrine of Sheikh Noor Ud din wali at Chari shrief, Budgam