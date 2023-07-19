The abandoned ‘Kashmiriyat’

BY MIR AALIYA MANZOOR

Let’s not deny the truth we know that Kashmir has always been in the limelight of our country, be it in political, cultural, religious or the economical frames of reference.

The word, ‘Kashmir’, basically derived from a Sanskrit word ‘Kashmira’, which refers to the land desiccated from water. Water, one such vital thing that promises necessary existence of all that exist and may in future. Water, which is transparent, odourless, and of which approximately 70% of earth’s surface is covered with, of which approximately 60% of human body is composed of, and what not.

Water, although delicate yet truly resilient and powerful enough to tear down an extensively enormous mountain. That existing entity which knows no boundaries, no hindrances, no signs and symbols and so forms its own way to pass and tackle every single rock that comes its way. We, the Kashmiris, we were meant to preserve all such attributes that give us a recognition. We were supposed to flourish and excel in highly innovative ways, apart from all the curbs and brakes.

Though, one can never probably sum up the characteristics that we were supposed to carry throughout, yet the word Kashmiriyat brings forward the very sensational essence of being a true human.

To have a quick glance at our ancestral generations, we find simplicity, bravery, poetry, innocence, skilfulness, sophistry, empathy, contentment, tranquillity, morality, ethics, politeness, piousness and wholesomeness, which ultimately becomes a synopsis of HUMANITY in real.

The modesty that prevailed back then had a divine light within that radiated every soul and conceived the grace. How come do we forget that it is also called as ‘Pir Vaer’-a valley of Pirs (or saints). The concept of Sufism that is now entertained globally had its origin from our valley.