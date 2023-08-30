The abode of harmony !

BY SHAHNAWAZ SHAH

The culmination of the revered shri Amarnath annual Yatra 2003 on 31st of August on Shravan Poornima although has been a successful endeavour for the administrative setup as it has been excellently managed in all respects, considering all aspects.

But the unique feature of this year's yatra was the signs of revival of that traditional fervour and festivity, as it exhibited always involvement of the different communities displaying multi faith multicultural bonhomie the hallmark for any such pilgrimage in our country!

The Himalyan valley of Kashmir known world over for the hospitality and warmth of its people particularly for such spiritual pilgrimage have always been welcoming and facilitating enroute on both the traditional routes from Qazigund to the Cave via Baltal or the Pahalgam route.

The syncretic spirit of this yatra can be traced well by the fact that the main discoverer of this holy cave and the yatra was a Muslim nomad namely Bota Malik, one of the ancestors of Malik dynasty of Batakote village for whom the village Botakoot has got its name, and feels proud! The historical, spiritual pilgrimage since then has created a chain of inter community spiritual and social bondings which has evolved since, despite facing the roller coaster phase during last few decades.

The locals of Pahalgam, Aishmuqam, and Sonamarg have always stood as symbols of true Kashmiriyat and have won millions of hearts across the country!