The abode of harmony !

BY SHAHNAWAZ SHAH
The culmination of the revered shri Amarnath annual Yatra 2003 on 31st of August on Shravan Poornima although has been a successful endeavour for the administrative setup as it has been excellently managed in all respects, considering all aspects.
But the unique feature of this year's yatra was the signs of revival of that traditional fervour and festivity, as it exhibited always involvement of the different communities displaying multi faith multicultural bonhomie the hallmark for any such pilgrimage in our country!
The Himalyan valley of Kashmir known world over for the hospitality and warmth of its people particularly for such spiritual pilgrimage have always been welcoming and facilitating enroute on both the traditional routes from Qazigund to the Cave via Baltal or the Pahalgam route.
The syncretic spirit of this yatra can be traced well by the fact that the main discoverer of this holy cave and the yatra was a Muslim nomad namely Bota Malik, one of the ancestors of Malik dynasty of Batakote village for whom the village Botakoot has got its name, and feels proud! The historical, spiritual pilgrimage since then has created a chain of inter community spiritual and social bondings which has evolved since, despite facing the roller coaster phase during last few decades.
The locals of Pahalgam, Aishmuqam, and Sonamarg have always stood as symbols of true Kashmiriyat and have won millions of hearts across the country!
There have been certain weather related disasters in the past when the local community opened up their houses to accommodate the yatris unconditionally in places like Frislan , Chandanwari, Athenadan, Laaripora, Rangwaad, Batakote and Aishmuqam villages. Some of the yatris in extreme weather conditions were even given free stays, ration and even provided with money. The gesture which is part of the history of this revered pilgrimage.
Being an annual feature this pilgrimage brings about huge development and progress for the areas enroute, thus benefiting the stakeholders and the common man in all respects.
This yatra used to pass through the traditional routes with the enthusiastic local community participation at each Padaaaw from Qazigund to Pahalgam via Anantnag, Mattan, Aishmuqam.
The local pundit community along with their Muslim neighbors and friends would come together to extend courtesies to the pilgrims and exchange gifts like walnuts, fruits et.c Thus creating an opportunity for multicultural interaction which is the hallmark of such festivals, pilgrimage in our country since times immemorial.
The local people’s involvement this year was seen all over while greeting and garlanding the pilgrims wholeheartedly everywhere like Mir Bazzar, Anantnag, Mattan, Aishmuqam, and Pahalgam.
This positive change has raised hopes for better evolution in the form of more community involvement and greater role of Kashmiri pundit brethren who used to exchange gifts on this occasion with their local Kashmiri Muslim friends, and also used to wear Rakhsha Bandhan threads to forge brother-sister relationship with each other!
This year's changed atmosphere has again raised the hope that the yatra should not be seen as an organised security issue but a spiritual sojourn for all the people involved in its management and facilitations although the administration specifically District administration Anantnag worked well to ensure its smooth conduct; particularly by creating an atmosphere to involve local people. But in the hi tech age the security can be better done by using hi tech gadgetry and camouflaged e- deployment rather than putting the common man to inconvenience.
Post G20 the whole Tourism scenario has changed a lot and we need to develop infrastructure which is compatible and comparable to international standards so that the pilgrimage for the pilgrims from other countries get access to best facilities.
The tourism circuit from Qazigund to holy cave via Mattan, Aishmuqam, Pahalgam should be given a facelift so that it becomes a Sufi-Shiva circuit, as this patch has everything given by nature to be called as Sufi-Shiva circuit; being the abode of Sufi saint Hazrat Zain u Din Rishi in Aishmuqam, Bodh Rishi in Hassan Noor and abode of Shiva in holy cave Amarnath which connects the huge humanity each year and binds them in deep spiritual and social bonds.
Shahnawaz works in tourism sector A’s marketing head for SKICC. He contributes to promote MICE tourism and works for interfaith harmony. He can be reached at: Shahnawaz _786@yahoo.com